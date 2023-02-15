Winds will Gradually Diminish Tonight

*** Alert Day Thursday for Developing Wintry Mix That Changes to Snow ***
Wednesday was quite the weather day across Mid-Michigan. Scattered showers were accompanied by strong winds that occasionally gusted past 50mph. The strongest gust was 60mph reported at MBS Internation Airport just before noon. Highest temperatures in the 50s were recorded by midday, with readings falling during the afternoon. Overnight, winds will gradually slacken as temperatures dip into the 20s, to around 30 in most areas.
Thursday will begin quietly enough, but another storm system moving in from the southwest will result in messy conditions developing during the afternoon. The pattern will begin as a wintry mix of sleet, snow, and possibly freezing rain. It will all change to snow, with some accumulation likely through Thursday night. As a result, Thursday evening's and Friday morning's commutes will likely be impacted.
Right now, it looks like the farther north you are, the more snow you will see. The heaviest snow band could produce a swath of 4" to 7" amounts into Friday morning - mainly northwest of the Saginaw Bay. We will continue to watch the storm's development, update its track and potential snow amounts, and update you on ABC12 News.
Behind Thursday's snow, we will get a quick shot of cold air for Friday. Highs will range from the 20s, to around 30. The weekend will feature at least partly sunny skies each day, as well as some quick warming due to brisk southwesterly winds. Highs Saturday will be back up near 40-degrees. Sunday's highs will be into the 40s.