Windy today

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected. Isolated to scattered gusts of 50 mph will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind increase throughout the early morning hours with the strongest gusts developing after sunrise as strong southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front. Strong winds continue into the parts of the afternoon and begin decreasing after 4 pm. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&