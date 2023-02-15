 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45
mph expected. Isolated to scattered gusts of 50 mph will be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind increase throughout the early morning
hours with the strongest gusts developing after sunrise as
strong southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold
front. Strong winds continue into the parts of the afternoon and
begin decreasing after 4 pm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Windy today

  • Updated
  • 0
A low pressure system and cold front move through today. This will give us windy conditions with scattered rain this morning and falling temps. Another system moving through the Ohio Valley tomorrow will bring freezing rain, mix, and snow for us.
 
Temperatures this morning are in the mid 40s to low 50s! We'll fall throughout the afternoon and evening, dropping to the mid and upper 20s overnight. Highs for tomorrow will then be in the mid 20s to low 30s.
 
Winds will be steady today at 20-30mph, gusting to around 50mph, shifting from the SW to W. We'll see winds decrease into the evening, then go down to around 10mph overnight out of the N. Winds then increase tomorrow, out of the NE, to 10-20mph, gusting to the low 30s.
 
We're seeing scattered showers this morning move out, giving way to a drier afternoon. We'll stay mostly cloudy to end the day and overnight. Thursday starts dry with precipitation moving in midday. Closer to the I-69 corridor there will be a better chance at seeing freezing rain and mix, closer to the bay and northward there's a better chance for a mix and snow. Everyone sees snow through the evening and into the late night before the main snow ends. Those closer to Lake Huron will see a little more lake effect into Friday morning. Totals look to be less than 1"-3" closer to the I-69 corridor, 2-4+" near the bay/thumb, and 4+" north of the bay.
 
Friday will bring back some sun but be cold with highs only in the low 20s.

February 15th, 2023 Morning Weather
 
 

