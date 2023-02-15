Windy today

A low pressure system and cold front move through today. This will give us windy conditions with scattered rain this morning and falling temps. Another system moving through the Ohio Valley tomorrow will bring freezing rain, mix, and snow for us.
Temperatures this morning are in the mid 40s to low 50s! We'll fall throughout the afternoon and evening, dropping to the mid and upper 20s overnight. Highs for tomorrow will then be in the mid 20s to low 30s.
Winds will be steady today at 20-30mph, gusting to around 50mph, shifting from the SW to W. We'll see winds decrease into the evening, then go down to around 10mph overnight out of the N. Winds then increase tomorrow, out of the NE, to 10-20mph, gusting to the low 30s.
We're seeing scattered showers this morning move out, giving way to a drier afternoon. We'll stay mostly cloudy to end the day and overnight. Thursday starts dry with precipitation moving in midday. Closer to the I-69 corridor there will be a better chance at seeing freezing rain and mix, closer to the bay and northward there's a better chance for a mix and snow. Everyone sees snow through the evening and into the late night before the main snow ends. Those closer to Lake Huron will see a little more lake effect into Friday morning. Totals look to be less than 1"-3" closer to the I-69 corridor, 2-4+" near the bay/thumb, and 4+" north of the bay.
Friday will bring back some sun but be cold with highs only in the low 20s.