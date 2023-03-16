Windy With Falling Temperatures for St. Patrick's Day

Some bonus sunshine and southerly winds Thursday got us into some springtime temperatures. Highs for the day made a move into the 50s across many parts of Mid-Michigan. Overnight, temperatures will hold pretty steady in the 40s on southerly winds and with some widespread rainfall.
St. Patrick's Day will begin with rain, strong winds and temperatures in the 40s. It will be the strong westerly winds that will drive temperatures downward through the day. As temperatures fall, the rain should end for a while during the day. A few peeks of sun aren't out of the question either. On the other hand, a few flurries will be possible by the end of the day.
Our final weekend of winter will certainly have a wintry flavor to it. Saturday will feature scattered snow showers and strong winds that will keep windchill values in the teens. Sunday will be brighter, but a frisky northwesterly wind will keep a winter's chill in the air. On ABC12 News we are tracking warmer air headed our way for the first week of spring. - JR