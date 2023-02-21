Winter Storm Arrives Wednesday

*** Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday ***
A few flakes of snow flew Tuesday as a clipper-type weather system moved across the state. The snow wasn't a big deal, but westerly winds gusted into the 40mph range. That cold wind kept temperatures from moving very far during the day. Overnight, another batch of snow showers will move in from the west. A light accumulation will be possible in some areas, so I can't rule out a few slippery roads for the Wednesday morning drive.
The trend for Wednesday will be for travel conditions to deteriorate through the day. A powerful winter storm will bring a chance of accumulating snow and ice through Wednesday night. In general, the farther north you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the more snow you will see. The farther south, the more ice. All the while, winds blowing in off of Lake Huron will increase in speed. As was the case Tuesday, temperatures Wednesday won't move very much from morning to afternoon. Highest readings will be near the freezing mark.
Poor travel conditions are expected to hold through Thursday morning's drive. While the bulk of the storm will be moving out, we will be left with some lingering flakes of snow and freezing drizzle - especially early in the day. Strong winds will shift in from the west, opening the door to colder air that we will feel on Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the 30s, but Friday will see readings drop back into the 20s, and that will be with a little bit of sunshine here and there.
We'll be updating potential snow and ice amounts on ABC12 News. - JR