...NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING AND A WINTER STORM
WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and near blizzard conditions expected. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher totals
possible. Northerly wind gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN... now until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS... Dangerous travel conditions tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The evening peak of this winter storm
occurs with an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow for storm totals
in the 6 to 10 inch range. Local totals around a foot are
possible. The heavy snow combines with wind gusts near 40 mph to
produce whiteout conditions at times. Power outages remain
possible due to the wind and wet snow loading on power lines
and tree limbs. Both snow and wind diminish after midnight with
rapid improvement still expected by 4 AM tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

Winter Storm Winds Down Overnight

JR's Friday Night Weather Report

After a quiet start to our Friday, a potent winter storm centered to our south grabbed our attention through the evening. Heavy, rapidly accumulating, wet snow combined with strong winds to produce near-blizzard conditions for a time.  There were even a number of reports of thunder and lightning.  The storm will shut down through the wee hours of our Saturday. 

Saturday will feature the return of some sunshine and temperatures well above the freezing mark. That combination will allow for a rapid clean-up of tonight's snowfall. A few more light rain/snow showers will move across our area Saturday night, but then it will be back to some sunshine again for Sunday. We're tracking another messy weather system on ABC12 News.  Some accumulation of snow will be possible - especially across the northern parts of the area on Monday.   - JR

