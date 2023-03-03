Winter Storm Winds Down Overnight

After a quiet start to our Friday, a potent winter storm centered to our south grabbed our attention through the evening. Heavy, rapidly accumulating, wet snow combined with strong winds to produce near-blizzard conditions for a time. There were even a number of reports of thunder and lightning. The storm will shut down through the wee hours of our Saturday.
Saturday will feature the return of some sunshine and temperatures well above the freezing mark. That combination will allow for a rapid clean-up of tonight's snowfall. A few more light rain/snow showers will move across our area Saturday night, but then it will be back to some sunshine again for Sunday. We're tracking another messy weather system on ABC12 News. Some accumulation of snow will be possible - especially across the northern parts of the area on Monday. - JR