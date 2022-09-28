Former Mid-Michigan woman preparing for the effects of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJRT) - A former Mid-Michigan woman and her family are hunkering down at her home near downtown Orlando, Fla., as Hurricane Ian blows a path across the panhandle.

She is further inland from the eye of Hurricane Ian, but nonetheless preparing for very heavy rain and high winds.

Katie Mitzner is a mother of two. She also has five cats, four dogs and a tortoise.

She said preparing for a hurricane is much like prepping for a major snowstorm in Michigan. It comes down to getting stocked up on the necessities to ride it out.

"Coming from being born and raised in Michigan, I was used to tornados and we would get warnings. But you know we would get warnings like maybe you know an hour before that we could have weather that leads to a tornado," Mitzner said.

But hurricane warnings are different.

"Here, we have days of warnings and we watch it," Mitzner said.

She has been in Florida for 14 years and her two children native Floridians. Hurricane storm preparations are a part of their childhood experience. Her son Luc remembers the family evacuating during Hurricane Michael in 2018.

"So during Hurricane Michael it was like bad. It was going to spot on hit us and we evacuated to Tallahassee and went up to Georgia. It took us 14 hours to get there in a car," Luc said.

Mitzner, her children and the family pets are riding out Hurricane Ian at home in Orlando. She was getting rain and waves of wind ahead of the storm center Wednesday afternoon, but she was expecting conditions to worsen as the storm moved inland.

"By the time it gets over here it will be a tropical storm or Category 1. It just depends what happens. It's just a slow moving storm," she said.

Whenever the rain and wind effects of Hurricane Ian land at her doorstep, Mitzner said she and her family are prepared.