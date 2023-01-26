Slushy snow and wet roads remain after Wednesday's snow event.
The farther south you went, the more snow with around 6" in Fenton.
Flint picked up 3.7" and Saginaw around 3.0" inches of snow.
Flurries continue to dot mid-Michigan this afternoon.
We'll see a few more into the evening hours with overnight lows near 20 south and mid to upper teens north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Friday starts off dry with some evening snow showers from a quick-moving clipper system.
Around an inch of snow is possible making some roads slick again.
Over the weekend, we're keeping an eye out for another storm system that could give us enough snow to shovel by Sunday evening.
This will be a longer duration event that we'll continue to track.
We'll end the month of January and start off February with colder than normal temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s.