Frost Advisories & Freeze Warnings overnight north of the Great Lakes Bay Region

Mother's Day was cool but dry for any activities with mom across mid-Michigan.
Clearing skies and light wind speeds will promote some extra cold weather overnight.
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings begin at midnight and last until 7am north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Look for interior sections of northern lower Michigan to dip into the mid to upper 20s.
Upper 20s to low 30s will be common for our northern viewers toward West Branch.
Farther south, patchy frost is likely around Gladwin for example.
Any onshore breeze will protect communities close to the water.
We start the week on Monday with full sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the low 70s.
A cold front moves through dry on Tuesday.
Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs into the mid 70s.
Behind the front on Wednesday, temperatures dip back into the upper 50s to low 60s, despite a lot of sunshine.
Friday is our next chance of rain.