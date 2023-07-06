Funnel cloud spotted in rural area north of Frankenmuth

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Tornado sirens were going off in part of Saginaw County after police reported seeing a funnel cloud.
Authorities say the funnel cloud was located in the area of M-46 and M-83 north of Frankenmuth around 2:30 p.m. It was moving east toward the Tuscola County area.
There were no confirmed reports of a tornado touchdown in the area and the National Weather Service did not issue a Tornado Warning for any parts of Mid-Michigan as of 2:30 p.m.
A line of thunderstorms was moving from northern Saginaw County area toward Caro around 2:45 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a statement warning of wind gusts reaching 30 mph and brief funnel clouds.