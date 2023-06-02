 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Gradual Cool Down

Another Mostly Sunny and hot day is expected across mid-Michigan with highs soaring through the 80s to near 90 degrees. There will be a bit more high-level cloud cover than the past few days so look for sunshine to bit slightly more filtered. 

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy with lows back down into the upper-50s to near 60. A northeast wind will make us a touch cooler on Saturday with more in the low to mid-80s. It's more of a Partly Sunny setting with a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up far west and southwest in the ABC12 viewing area. Most stay dry. 
 
Sunday is back to Mostly Sunny skies with highs near 80. We continue to cool back to near normal for this time of year next week with highs mainly in the 70s. Overall, dry weather will continue with just a small chance of an isolated shower on Monday. No meaningful rains on the way. 
 
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland

