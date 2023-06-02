Gradual Cool Down

Another Mostly Sunny and hot day is expected across mid-Michigan with highs soaring through the 80s to near 90 degrees. There will be a bit more high-level cloud cover than the past few days so look for sunshine to bit slightly more filtered.
Tonight skies will be partly cloudy with lows back down into the upper-50s to near 60. A northeast wind will make us a touch cooler on Saturday with more in the low to mid-80s. It's more of a Partly Sunny setting with a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up far west and southwest in the ABC12 viewing area. Most stay dry.
Sunday is back to Mostly Sunny skies with highs near 80. We continue to cool back to near normal for this time of year next week with highs mainly in the 70s. Overall, dry weather will continue with just a small chance of an isolated shower on Monday. No meaningful rains on the way.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland