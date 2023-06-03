Gradual Cooldown

Temperatures this morning are starting off generally near 60 degrees. We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the low to mid-80s. A northeast wind will keep areas closer to Lake Huron in the 70s.
Tonight, skies will become mostly clear and lows will drop down quite a bit into the upper-40s to near 50.
For Sunday, highs will be even cooler, but we will have full sunshine. Look for highs mainly in the upper-70s.
Clouds will be stirred up on Monday as a cold front moves through. It's a dry frontal passage, though with no rain expected. What we will notice is a drop in temperatures for the middle of the week. Highs will be near 80 Monday, lower-70s Tuesday and Wednesday, mid to upper-70s Thursday, and back near 80 by Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s many nights as well, so nice and refreshing.