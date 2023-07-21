 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hail damage leads to rush of windshield replacements in Davison

  • Updated
  • 0

The Davison Township Police Department is operating with only two working patrol cars after the entire fleet sustained damage from Thursday's hail storm.

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Thursday's hailstorm rendered hundreds of vehicles undrivable around Davison due shattered glass and cracked windshields.

Motorists may try to drive vehicles with slight windshield damage from hail stones. But driving with too much windshield damage that limits the driver's visibility could run afoul of the law.

The Michigan Vehicle Code does not require a windshield replacement whenever there are cracks. However, the law states that windshields must be clear and not limit the driver's vision of the roadway.

Chris Graff, the owner of Hank Graff Chevrolet in Davison, said vehicle owners should be safe to drive if their vehicle only has hairline cracks and they still have a full field of vision through their windshield.

Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said his officers will be more lenient than normal in enforcing the requirements about windshield damage for a while. He noted that people may have to wait several weeks to get windshields repaired.

However, Rendon said officers will make sure every vehicle on the road has a safe field of vision for drivers through the windshield.

Graff said vehicles with shattered windshields or damage greater than small cracks should be parked or towed. Owners of those vehicles should reach out to their insurance company about filing a claim for replacement.

Many auto glass companies will meet vehicle owners at their home or workplace to complete the work.

The Belle Tire store in Grand Blanc will be offering windshield replacements this weekend. Call the store at 810-471-3421 for more information about scheduling a time and how to work with insurance.

SLIDESHOW: Large hail causes major damage around Davison

+61 
+61 
Hail Davison from Miranda Celeste.jpg
+61 
+61 
Ellen Eberhardt hail damage.jfif
+61 
+61 
Roger Jareo from Davison.jfif
+61 
+61 
John Hastings from Davison.jfif
+61 
+61 
Hailey Thorpe from Davison 2.jfif

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you