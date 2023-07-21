Hail damage sidelines most Davison Township police patrol cars

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Large hail that fell in the Davison area on Thursday exacted a heavy toll on the Davison Township Police Department.

Police Chief Jay Rendon said all of the department's patrol cars sustained significant damage from hailstones. All but two of them are off the road because of broken windshields or glass.

Davison Township police are busy responding to calls with only two patrol cars that sustained only body damage but still have all of their glass intact.

Rendon has reached out to auto glass replacement companies for help, but he said the department has to wait like everyone else because workers are all busy with the huge influx of vehicles damaged Thursday.

Davison Township has not received any patrol vehicles on loan from other police departments in the area.