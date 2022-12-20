Hazardous travel conditions likely across Mid-Michigan on Friday and Saturday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Anyone with holiday travel plans to end the week should consider alternate arrangements ahead of a significant winter storm moving toward Mid-Michigan.
The Storm Tracker 12 team says a rapidly intensifying low pressure system is taking aim at Michigan with travel disruptions likely from Thursday afternoon through Saturday.
The storm was too far away early Tuesday to predict specific snowfall totals. Weather forecasting models continue to slightly disagree on the exact storm track, which will affect how much rain or snow falls in different areas of Mid-Michigan.
Snowfall totals should start to come to at least a general consensus later Tuesday or early Wednesday.
The storm will begin Thursday with a wintry mix and rain, which will change over to all snow into Friday morning. Temperatures may reach the mid-30s overnight Thursday into very early Friday before falling rapidly to near 20 by the late morning on Friday, which could cause a flash freeze on roads.
Winds will increase later Thursday into Friday with gusts over 50 mph possible, which could cause tree damage and power outages. With snow continuing through the day Friday, blowing and drifting is possible.
Near blizzard-like conditions, low visibility and slippery roads on Friday will make travel difficult. Travel conditions likely will remain difficult through the day on Saturday before improving on Christmas Day.
Snowfall will transition to mainly lake effect on Saturday and scattered lake effect snow showers will continue into Sunday. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold through Christmas weekend with highs near 20 degrees and wind chills at or below zero.