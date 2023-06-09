 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Hazy Sunshine

We are starting off our Friday morning under mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 40s. We'll see Mostly Sunny skies overall with some clouds for the afternoon as highs reach the upper-70s to near 80. 

Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the upper-40s to around 50 under mostly clear skies once again. On Saturday, we'll see increasing cloud cover as the day goes on but it'll be a warm one with highs up into the mid-80s. 
 
Today marks day 21 without rain. Tomorrow will likely be day 22 before we break the dry streak on Sunday. Rain is likely with highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s to finish out the weekend. 
 
A few showers remain possible on Monday, but I think the sun will poke out, too. We'll see more scattered showers on Tuesday. Highs will be cooler between 65 and 70 to begin next week.

