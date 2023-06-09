Hazy Sunshine

We are starting off our Friday morning under mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 40s. We'll see Mostly Sunny skies overall with some clouds for the afternoon as highs reach the upper-70s to near 80.
Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the upper-40s to around 50 under mostly clear skies once again. On Saturday, we'll see increasing cloud cover as the day goes on but it'll be a warm one with highs up into the mid-80s.
Today marks day 21 without rain. Tomorrow will likely be day 22 before we break the dry streak on Sunday. Rain is likely with highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s to finish out the weekend.
A few showers remain possible on Monday, but I think the sun will poke out, too. We'll see more scattered showers on Tuesday. Highs will be cooler between 65 and 70 to begin next week.