Heavy rain is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning

It's been a sun-filled and pleasant end to our weekend for whatever outdoor activities you had planned.
Temperatures and humidity levels were very comfortable, with highs in the 70s.
Look for mostly cloudy conditions overnight with lows around 60 degrees.
We start the week off with no issues for the Monday morning commute.
Later in the day, rain moves into mid-Michigan.
During the evening and overnight, heavy rain is possible into Tuesday morning.
A few rumbles of thunder are likely as well, but no severe weather is expected.
Rainfall amounts, especially along and south of the Great Lakes Bay Region could exceed 1".
Farther north, lesser amounts of rain.
Temperatures will struggle into the low 70s both Monday and Tuesday.
There's a chance of showers Thursday.
Heading into next weekend, we'll see plenty of sunshine and hotter mid to upper 80s.