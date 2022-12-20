Heavy snow may not be biggest issue with Mid-Michigan's upcoming winter storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Expect a lot of snow from a winter storm barreling toward Mid-Michigan, but that might not be the biggest issue for the region this week.
The Storm Tracker 12 team says a strengthening low pressure center will pack high winds on Friday, possibly gusting above 50 mph.
Coupled with heavy snowfall, travel could be nearly impossible at times with blizzard-like conditions Friday into Saturday. Winds that strong also have a high likelihood of causing some power outages around Mid-Michigan.
Anyone with plans to travel by ground or in the air on Friday should consider alternate arrangements, according to the Storm Tracker 12 team.
After the heaviest snow falls, bitterly cold temperatures will put Mid-Michigan into a deep freeze for Christmas weekend. High temperatures will struggle to reach 20 degrees Saturday and Sunday with wind chills dropping to -15 degrees at times.
The Storm Tracker 12 team has declared Alert Days for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The storm system was just reaching the U.S. West Coast on Tuesday, so the Storm Tracker 12 team says it's too early to pinpoint snowfall totals for specific parts of Mid-Michigan. But it's likely some areas could see more than a foot, with considerable blowing and drifting of the snow.
The storm will begin Thursday with a wintry mix of snow, rain and possibly freezing rain in some areas. The mix will change over to all snow Thursday night into Friday morning.
Temperatures may reach the mid-30s overnight Thursday into very early Friday before falling rapidly to near 20 by the late morning on Friday, which could cause a flash freeze on roads.
Winds will increase later Thursday into Friday with gusts over 50 mph possible, which could cause tree damage and power outages. With snow continuing through the day Friday, blowing and drifting is likely.
Near blizzard-like conditions, low visibility and slippery roads on Friday will make travel difficult. Travel conditions likely will remain difficult through the day on Saturday before improving a little bit for Christmas Day.
Snowfall will transition to mainly lake effect on Saturday and scattered lake effect snow showers will continue into Sunday. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold through Christmas weekend with highs near 20 degrees and wind chills at or below zero.