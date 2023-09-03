Highs will be in the mid to upper-80s on Sunday afternoon

Our Sunday morning is starting off with some sunshine and temperatures that are in the 60s. We'll see some clouds move in this afternoon, but not as many as yesterday, so we'll look for partly sunny skies. Highs are anticipated to reach the mid to upper-80s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight, lows will fall back into the mid to upper-60s under partly cloudy skies.
For Labor Day, mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper-80s to a few lower-90s. Humidity will be a bit higher as well.
Tuesday and Wednesday will still be in the upper-80s to near 90. Tuesday afternoon, a thunderstorm could pop up in the heat and humidity. A better chance for Showers and Thunderstorms exists on Wednesday. A few storms may be on the stronger side.
Scattered showers could linger into Thursday and possibly parts of Friday as well. Highs are most likely to retreat into the low to mid-70s for the end of the week.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland