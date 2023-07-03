Hot and Humid

Cloud cover has decreased this afternoon with now a mix of sunshine and puffy cumulus clouds. It is a warm and humid day with highs moving into the low to mid-80s. There is a very low chance of a pop up shower this evening, but most should be in good shape under mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 70s for any fireworks. Overnight lows stay warm in the mid to upper-60s.
The 4th of July promises to deliver us a hot day with highs in the upper-80s to near 90. East of I-75 and north of US-10, a pop shower or storm can't be ruled out, but again, mainly dry weather will dominate.
Our next round of Showers and Thunderstorms moves in Wednesday night and lasts into Thursday. There is a low risk for a stronger storm or two. Humidity will be much lower by Friday and Saturday and we'll enjoy sunshine with highs near 80.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland