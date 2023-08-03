Hot & humid today with a few late day thunderstorms

We'll see lots of sunshine today along with hot & humid conditions and a high near 90 degrees.
There is a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late today ahead of a cold front.
The Storm Prediction Center has the Thumb and northern parts of the state in a Marginal Risk for an isolated severe storm with high wind gusts to 45 mph.
There's a slight chance for small hail.
Behind the cold front, temperatures cool off just a bit with lower humidity heading into the weekend.
Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 60s.
Friday's highs will surround 80 degrees with any morning clouds giving way to more sunshine later in the day.
The weekend starts off dry but ends with a few late day showers.
Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Additional rain is likely Monday with cooler mid 70s.