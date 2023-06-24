Hot & humid weather will give rise to strong to possibly severe storms Sunday

It's been a hot and more humid day across mid-Michigan to kick off our weekend.
Temperatures moved well into the 80s this afternoon.
Mild & muggy weather will linger overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s, with slightly cooler temperatures north and by the water.
The first part of the day on Sunday should be fine.
Some extra clouds will be around with hot & humid conditions returning.
Look for highs of the day shortly after lunch, in the low to mid 80s.
Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon into the early evening hours.
Hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph are possible, as well as torrential downpours and frequent lightning.
Southern parts of the Great Lakes Bay Region, 129 corridor, base of the Thumb and I-69 corridor are in a marginal risk for severe weather.
Farther north, non-severe storms are likely, ahead of a potent cold front.
We'll start next week with cooler upper 60s to low 70s.
Additional rain is likely with imbedded thunderstorms, but nothing severe.
Showers linger into Tuesday with afternoon highs struggling into the upper 60s.
We dry out mid-week with pleasant mid to upper 70s.
Dry weather is expected to continue through Friday, with low to mid 80s.