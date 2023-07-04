Hot & humid weather will last for one more day

It's been a hot & humid day across mid-Michigan.
Temperatures flirted with 90 degrees with a lot of "stick" in the air.
Overnight will be very warm & muggy with plenty of stars and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Look for lots of sunshine to start the day on Wednesday.
More clouds are expected later in the day with a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
There is a marginal risk one or two storms along the 127 corridor could produce gusty winds and small hail late in the evening.
More scattered rain and storms will dot our area Thursday.
As a cold front pushes through, temperatures will retreat to the upper 70s.
Friday and Saturday will be dry with seasonal temperatures into the low 80s.