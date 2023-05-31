Hot weather triggers Air Quality Alert for much of Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect for several parts of Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, including Genesee County.
Ozone levels are higher than normal and pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups like people with asthma.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is asking people to avoid activities that make ozone during the hottest part of the day:
- Refueling vehicles.
- Operating gas-powered lawn equipment.
- Using charcoal lighter fluid.
The alert will remain in effect until 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. People with respiratory issues like asthma should avoid exerting themselves outdoors until the alert is lifted.