...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Hot weather triggers Air Quality Alert for much of Mid-Michigan

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy issued an Air Quality Alert for part of Mid-Michigan due to high ozone levels.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect for several parts of Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, including Genesee County.

Ozone levels are higher than normal and pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups like people with asthma.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is asking people to avoid activities that make ozone during the hottest part of the day:

  • Refueling vehicles.
  • Operating gas-powered lawn equipment.
  • Using charcoal lighter fluid.

The alert will remain in effect until 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. People with respiratory issues like asthma should avoid exerting themselves outdoors until the alert is lifted.

