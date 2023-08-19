Hotter and more humid weather moves in Sunday

We kicked off our weekend with some very pleasant weather.
After some chilly temperatures in the 40s to low 50s to start the day, temperatures warmed up and were comfortable with lots of 70s.
Overnight will be warmer and more muggy, with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday brings a round of heat & humidity that will make it feel uncomfortable.
Highs will flirt with 90 degrees.
High humidity levels will make it feel more like the mid 90s at times.
Morning sunshine will give way to a bit more cloud cover during the afternoon.
Behind a cold front on Monday, look for a mix of sun & clouds.
Temperatures will cool off to the mid to upper 70s.
There's a slight chance for a few stray showers Wednesday, with hotter weather that could take us into the low 90s Thursday.
Friday is our best chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms.