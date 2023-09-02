Hotter & more humid weather on the way for the rest of the Labor Day holiday weekend

Stray showers and lots of clouds helped keep temperatures down to kick off our Labor Day weekend.
However, hotter & more humid weather returns from Sunday through Wednesday.
Look for any evening showers to end, with decreasing cloudiness overnight and low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
A gustier southwest wind and more sunshine will help boost temperatures on Sunday to near 90 degrees.
It will feel more humid too.
We could set a record on Labor Day in the Flint area.
The old record of 91 degrees set all the way back in 1929 is in jeopardy as we could wind up around 92 degrees.
Hot & humid weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday.
Starting Wednesday, a few pop up showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible.
A cold front will drop temperatures back into the 70s beginning Thursday.