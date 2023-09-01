Hotter weather moves into mid-Michigan over the Labor Day holiday weekend

We'll see a lot of sunshine today with highs around 80 degrees.
Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
We'll kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend with a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s.
An isolated shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry.
Hotter and more humid weather is expected Sunday through Labor Day.
Look for lots of sunshine and highs from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Hotter than normal weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs also in the upper 80s to low 90s.
A stray shower or two is possible Wednesday into Thursday.
Cooler weather in the mid to upper 70s return for the end of the week.