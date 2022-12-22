Hours left to prepare before Blizzard, Winter Storm warnings in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Stores were packed and road crews were busy getting ready hours before a Blizzard Warning and a Winter Storm Warning take effect in Mid-Michigan.

Take this time before winds pick up Thursday night to secure any outdoor holiday decorations.

About 6 to more than 10 inches of snow is possible around Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening through Friday night. Scattered lake effect snow continuing into Saturday will add on a little more light accumulation, particularly for those closer to the central Lower Peninsula.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Northern Michigan from Arenac and Gladwin counties north to the eastern Upper Peninsula. The warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

A separate Blizzard Warning covers much of West Michigan from Ludington south beyond the Indiana border over the same time period.

A Winter Storm Warning covers the remainder of Mid-Michigan down through the Metro Detroit area from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

While snow totals could be significant, high winds remain the greatest threat from the storm. Sustained winds on Friday could be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts higher than 50 mph.

As snow falls, winds could cause significant blowing and drifting. Whiteout and blizzard conditions are possible, making travel difficult to nearly impossible at times on Friday.

High winds also could lead to widespread power outages around Mid-Michigan. Consumers Energy is gearing up for the storm by stocking trucks and staging crews in locations with the greatest threat of electrical disruptions.

The storm will begin arriving in Mid-Michigan from the southwest quietly on Thursday with some scattered snow flurries in the morning and early afternoon hours.

High temperatures around Mid-Michigan will reach the mid-30s, causing precipitation for some to begin falling as a wintry mix, and those closer to Lake Huron have the best chance at having mix the longest before cooling enough to change to snow.

The mix will change over to all snow across Mid-Michigan overnight, as temperatures fall and winds increase out of the west.

Even if a lot of snow hasn't accumulated by Friday morning, roads and sidewalks will be slick with flash freezing possible due to rapidly falling temperatures.

High winds and frigid temperatures in the teens on Friday will drop wind chill readings to -15 degrees at times around Mid-Michigan.

By Friday night, snowfall will reduce to scattered lake effect snow showers with only light accumulations. Areas in the northern part of Mid-Michigan and near the U.S. 127 corridor will see the most lake effect snowfall Friday night and Saturday.

Temperatures will remain very cold on Saturday with morning low temperatures in the single digits to near 10 degrees around Mid-Michigan. Afternoon highs will remain in the teens. Wind gusts to 35 mph during the day will keep wind chills at -15 degrees at times.

Anyone who ventures outdoors for snow clean up should make sure to layer up with looser warm clothing. Do not leave pets outdoors and make sure that generators remain outdoors away from openings if power goes out.

Check on those that are sensitive to the cold or pressure changes. This is a strong storm that will cause the air pressure to drop as it strengthens, so headaches or former injuries may flare up.

Snowfall will be reduced to only a few scattered flurries on Sunday with much less wind. High temperatures will rebound back to near 20 degrees Sunday and Monday.