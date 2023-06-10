How Much Rain Tomorrow?

Today will be dry under a mix of clouds and sun. We'll see highs reach 80 to 85 this afternoon in many locations. There is a red flag (fire weather) warning for areas north of the Great Lakes Bay region given our lengthy dry stretch combined with warm temperatures, stronger winds, and lower humidity. Continue to avoid outdoor burning across the entire ABC12 viewing area for today, as fire danger remains extreme for all of us.
Air Quality alerts have expired. We are no longer in any unhealthy category and are down into the moderate stage, which is an improvement. Rain tomorrow should help even more, so for now, we are not concerned about Canadian wildfire smoke giving us poor air quality. As fires continue to burn up there, we could see it return next week or at some point later this month if our winds shift to the northeast once again and bring it back in, but for now, we're in the clear.
Speaking about rain tomorrow, it is likely we'll see some rain. In fact, the percentage is high. This does not specify a lot or a little, though, it simply means it is likely we see at least 0.01 inches. So how much will we see? Confidence is low, but it appears it may be trending towards lower totals. We'll need to keep a close eye on this throughout the day today and into tomorrow morning. For now, if the heavier rain comes over us, a half inch to an inch would be likely. If it stays further southeast of us, though, we could see some areas struggle to even measure one-tenth of an inch. The area of highest confidence for one-quarter to one-half inch or more is generally centered on U.S.-10. For the area as a whole, it will be at least a little something, but will not be an instant recovery from the very dry conditions we have seen.
More rain is possible throughout the upcoming week. The best chance is Tuesday. We'll keep a close eye on this to see how much we might receive.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland