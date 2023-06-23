Humid Weekend Ahead

Light rain is likely today across southern parts of the area and the thumb. Further northwest has a better chance of staying dry all day with perhaps a sprinkle. Highs should be 65 to 75, coolest in the thumb where rain persists.
Tonight, rain ends and we'll see some broken cloud cover. A little patchy fog may form in a few spots, too. We'll look for low temperatures to drop to near 60 or the lower-60s.
Saturday looks to feature a mix of clouds and sun. It will warm up into the mid-80s with humidity increasing. On Sunday, we'll keep the warm and humid conditions with mid-80s again, and this could trigger some afternoon and evening storms. Best chance for strong storms is south of our area currently but wouldn't rule out a stronger storm reaching the viewing area. We'll keep an eye on this.
Rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder lasts into Monday and even lingers some into Tuesday. Many areas have a pretty good chance of seeing 0.5 inches or more of rain by then. Some areas may exceed 1 inch. This won't erase our 4.5 inch deficit since May 1st, but it is some much needed rain to help us out some.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland