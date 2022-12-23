I-75 closed in two areas of Mid-Michigan after crashes

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will remain very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a
half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15
below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not
taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times today and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch on
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

Very windy and cold conditions will persist across southeast
Michigan throughout the afternoon period. Strong westerly winds in
excess of 45 mph will lead to significant blowing of snow during
this time. The potential exists for visibility to drop to one
quarter mile or less, with brief white out conditions possible
particularly within more rural and open areas. In addition,
snowfall of light intensity will continue with an additional
accumulation of less than an inch. Motorists should remain aware
of possible changes in driving conditions today and allow for
extra time. Bitterly cold temperatures will exist throughout the
day, with wind chill ranging from -10 to -25 degrees.

I-75 closed in two areas of Mid-Michigan after crashes

  • Updated
  • 0

At least six trucks and vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 near M-84 between Bay City and Saginaw.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill in two areas of I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash.

Police did not immediately release information about how the crash happened or whether anyone was injured. A video from Michigan State Police posted on Twitter shows at least six vehicles, including semi-trucks, involved in a crash around that area.

Separately, Michigan State Police say all northbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-57 in Clio around 2:15 p.m. after a semi-truck crashed farther north in Saginaw County. There was no immediate word on injuries from the crash.

That crash was the third closure of northbound I-75 in northern Genesee County and southern Saginaw County on Friday.

A semi-truck jackknifed near the Birch Run exit around 10:25 a.m. Authorities initially allowed one lane of traffic to pass through before fully closing the northbound lanes around 10:40 a.m.

Northbound I-75 remained closed at the Birch Run interchange into Friday afternoon.

The crash in Birch Run happened less than a half hour after all lanes of northbound I-75 were closed from Clio to Birch Run. Michigan State Police say troopers investigated and cleared several crashes along the freeway at the time.

Northbound I-75 was closed in the area from around 8:30 to 9:50 a.m. before reopening.

There was no timeline for when any of the closures along I-75 would reopen.

Earlier Friday, a pickup truck towing a trailer hit a Michigan State Police patrol car that was on the scene of a previous crash on I-75 near Holland Road in Saginaw around 6 a.m. Friday.

Michigan State Police are urging motorists to stay home and avoid any nonessential travel on Friday. High winds and blowing snow are creating reduced visibility or whiteout conditions.

Roads across Mid-Michigan remain icy after a flash freeze overnight. Michigan State Police say wind is blowing salt off roadways before it has a chance to melt the ice.

Police say four-wheel drive vehicles are not faring any better on icy roads. A pickup truck went into the ditch at the intersection of Elms and Hill roads in Genesee County's Gaines Township on Friday morning.

Michigan State Police are reporting very poor visibility and slippery roads around Huron County.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said his department had responded to about 20 minor crashes or slide-offs since from Friday morning through 1:45 p.m. He said roads are very slippery across the county and blowing snow has reduced visibility to near zero.

"All Huron County drivers are requested to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Last minute Christmas shopping is not a good reason to be on the roads either," Hanson said.

He said at least one driver who crashed Friday told police they were heading out to complete their Christmas shopping.

Elsewhere in Michigan, police reported several major crashes on I-94. Michigan State Police asked motorists to avoid I-94 between Battle Creek and the Indiana state line after numerous crashes and pileups.

Nine semi-trucks were involved in a pileup around 9:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 41 near Watervliet in Berrien County, leading to a total closure of the freeway. A separate seven-car pileup was reported nearby.

Seven miles east, a Michigan State Police patrol car got hit on the eastbound lanes near mile marker 48, but the trooper was not injured.

About 40 miles east of there, the westbound lanes of I-94 were closed due to a jackknifed semi-truck.

Farther west, eastbound I-94 was closed at mile marker 28 due to a crash. Five miles west of there, Michigan State Police say the westbound lanes closed again after a firefighter was struck while directing traffic at a separate crash.

Michigan State Police are reporting numerous other crashes along I-94 between Hartford in Van Buren County and Stevensville in central Berrien County.

Michigan State Police also reported numerous slide offs along U.S. 127 in Ingham County around the Lansing area Friday morning.

High winds forced the Mackinac Bridge to close for any semi-trucks, box trucks and pickup trucks carrying cargo. Only passenger cars, minivans and empty pickup trucks were allowed to close after 1 p.m.

Officials say winds in excess of 50 mph are blowing across the Mackinac Bridge, which also has an icy surface. Drivers are required to remain below 20 mph while crossing the bridge.

