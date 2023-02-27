Ice and snow storm leads to school closures in part of Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A winter storm on Monday caused slippery roads and power outages, leading to another day off for thousands of Mid-Michigan students and staff Tuesday.

Several school districts canceled classes for Tuesday due to poor conditions on rural roads. Schools in Huron and Tuscola counties were among the first to close.

About 3 to 6 inches of snow was expected around the Great Lakes Bay Region and northern Thumb when the storm system left the area Monday evening. The southern part of Mid-Michigan received a mix of freezing rain, sleet and rain.

Residents heard a few rumbles of thunder that resulted in a couple of inches of snow in just an hour's time from Isabella County, eastward along U.S. 10 and into Bay County.

Clouds are expected to give way to at least a little sunshine for much Mid-Michigan on Tuesday as high temperatures warm into the 40s. More winter weather systems are possible in the region later this week.