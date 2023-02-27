Ice storm knocks out power around Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of customers lost power Monday after freezing rain coated trees and power lines with ice.

Consumers Energy reported the following power outages around 4:45 p.m. Monday:

More than 5,300 in Genesee County.

Nearly 1,400 in Saginaw County.

Nearly 300 in Shiawassee County.

Many of the power outages in Genesee County were reported south of Clio and north of Davison. A large outage straddled Genesee and Saginaw counties between Montrose and Birch Run.

The Genesse County 911 Communications Center reported more than 20 active incidents at 4:45 p.m. Most of them involved trees and power lines down across the northern part of the county.

DTE Energy reported large outages in northern Oakland County, along with several small outages in Lapeer and Tuscola counties on Monday afternoon.

The new outages came as both utility companies were continuing to restore power to more than 630,000 customers in Southeast Michigan, whose power went out during a larger ice storm five days earlier on Wednesday evening.

The ice storm also led to dozens of event cancellations for Monday evening, along with school closures. Both Central Michigan University and Saginaw Valley State University called of Monday evening's classes.

The messy winter weather system moved into Mid-Michigan during the late morning and the afternoon Monday.

It brought mainly sleet and freezing rain that turned to rain across the southern parts of the region. Mainly snow fell across the northern part of the region with a mix of all three in the middle.

Residents heard a few rumbles of thunder that resulted in a couple of inches of snow in just an hour's time from Isabella County, eastward along U.S. 10 and into Bay County.

About 3 to 6 inches of snow was expected around the Great Lakes Bay Region and northern Thumb by the end of Monday.

Precipitation was expected to taper off south of the Great Lakes Bay Region on Monday evening while while snow continues mainly north of Saginaw Bay.