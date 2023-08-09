Increasing Clouds This Afternoon

Cloud cover will increase this afternoon. The chance for a shower is not zero, but it's very low. Highs in the low to mid-80s expected with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy - just a small stray shower chance - lows in the lower-60s.
Thursday brings scattered showers during the morning with a lingering isolated threat into the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain for tomorrow and the trend will be for some sun, especially during the afternoon, as well. Highs will be cooler in the upper-70s.
Friday and through the weekend will feature highs in the upper-70s to near 80. Rain timing will be Friday afternoon into Friday night with an isolated shower possibly lingering into Saturday. Most of the weekend looks dry. Sunday night through Monday into perhaps early Tuesday looks like a rainy and cool timeframe. Right now, an upper-low looks to be centered over the top of us on Monday. The timing of the low will be key, but if it sits over the top of us all day, we could have another cloudy, cool, and wet day that gives you a feeling that fall is trying to show up early. Bottom line is early next week may start out cool and wet.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland