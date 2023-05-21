Isaac's Sunday morning weather forecast

High temperatures will reach the upper-70s this afternoon with lots of sunshine and just a few clouds. Tonight, some high clouds are probable under mostly clear skies with lows down into the upper-40s. In and near Bay County, some low clouds may make it locally mostly cloudy with a northeast wind off the Saginaw Bay.
Partly to Mostly Sunny skies are likely on Monday with highs in the upper-70s once again. Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the lower-80s with plenty of sun.
A cold front comes through Wednesday morning, which will result in a much cooler day. Highs will likely have a difficult time topping out in the 60-to-65-degree range. Wednesday and Thursday nights look chilly with lows at least down into the lower-40s if not a few middle and upper-30s in some areas. Let's keep a close eye on this since we know what temperatures this cold could mean - "patchy frost potentially." Not a for certain thing, but monitoring trends closely this week, especially since this weather pattern is similar to last week.