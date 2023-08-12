Isaac's Weather Forecast

An EF-1 Tornado has officially been confirmed in the city of Perry yesterday from 7:51pm to 8:03pm. The most notable damage occurred directly in the city of Perry with maximum sustained winds estimated up to 95 mph due to large trees being uprooted and major damage occurring to roofs and siding. No injuries or fatalities were reported with this storm.
Partly to Mostly Sunny skies are expected today with a brief light rain shower possible and highs in the upper-70s to near 80. Winds will turn to the west 5 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 20 MPH. Tonight, Mostly Clear skies this evening will give way to Partly Cloudy conditions at times overnight. The Perseid Meteor shower peaks late tonight. Viewing looks pretty good but not perfect with a few low clouds in parts of the area at times. On Sunday, we'll look for Partly Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s.
Things turn wet right away as the new work week begins. We might sneak through Monday morning with not much rain, but the afternoon, evening, and early overnight looks very wet. Everyone will see rain and it may be heavy at times. 1 to 2 inches or locally higher seems likely at this point, which could lead to areas of flooding. We'll dry out Tuesday and Wednesday followed by another chance for rain Thursday. Highs stay in the 70s most of the upcoming week.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland