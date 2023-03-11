Isaac's Weather Forecast

We have some clearing this morning, especially west of I-75, where we will start the day with some sun. Clouds are holding on tighter in the thumb due to the same northeast wind off of Lake Huron we've been dealing with all week. The clouds should win out over the sun during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-30s.
Sunday's system is weak and looks to be battling dry air, so I think tonight is dry under Mostly Cloudy skies. We'll end the weekend Mostly Cloudy with a few widely scattered snow showers. Little to no accumulation is likely due to afternoon temperatures above freezing.
The more pronounced upper low slides over the top of us or just southwest of our area on Monday, so there is a better chance for scattered sow showers to start the week. Any accumulations look small; likely 1" or less. The morning commute may be slowed a bit if we end up under a snow shower at the right time with morning lows below freezing, but impacts should be minor overall with highs again above the freezing point during the afternoon.
The mid-week looks to feature some sunshine before our next system arrives late Thursday into Friday. This may bring a rain/snow mix to the area in time for St. Patrick's Day. At 6 days out, we'll keep an eye on it.