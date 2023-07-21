Isolated late day showers or thundershowers possible

Friday was much quieter than yesterday, when severe weather pounded parts of mid-Michigan with strong to severe thunderstorms that produced large hail.
The Davison area in Genesee County was the worst hit, with up to baseball sized hail.
That is 2.75" in diameter.
Many vehicles suffered damage as the hail dented hoods and shattered glass.
Overnight, look for mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday will start off with lots of sunshine and highs from the upper 70s to low 80s.
An isolated late day shower or rumble of thunder is possible.
There's a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both Sunday and Monday.
Highs will top out in the low 80s.
By the end of the week, we could be seeing temperatures close to 90 degrees.