It will be a sunny and hot start to the week

Our weekend ended with some pleasant weather.
However, we'll start the week with a brief shot of extra hot air.
Overnight will be comfortable with lots of stars and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Look for sunny & hot conditions Monday with a high near 90 degrees.
Our next chance for rain comes Tuesday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms and seasonal temperatures in the low 80s.
Cooler weather returns with highs in the low 70s behind a cold front for Wednesday.
Additional chances for rain are in the forecast too, so keep your umbrella handy.