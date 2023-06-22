It won't be as hot heading into the weekend

A stretch of extremely dry weather continues.
However, there are signs that rain will return over the weekend.
We're now running nearly 2" of rainfall below normal for the month of June so far.
Please be extra careful around campfires over the weekend, and douse them thoroughly as wildfire danger is very high to extreme across most of the state.
We'll see more sun north with a bit more cloud cover south and east this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
By the water, it will be a bit cooler with an easterly wind.
Clouds spill in overnight with lows from the upper 50s to low 60s.
A stray shower is possible south and east late in the day on Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Hotter low to mid 80s with a mix of sun & clouds returns for Saturday.
On Sunday expect scattered afternoon & evening showers with a rumble of thunder possible and highs near 90 degrees.
Cooler low to mid 70s start off next week with additional showers both Monday and Tuesday.