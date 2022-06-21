JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Officially, our summer season got underway at 5:14 Tuesday morning. Mother Nature didn’t disappoint as lots of sunshine baked Mid-Michigan. The sunshine combined with west-southwesterly winds to send temperatures soaring. Temperatures in the 60s to begin the day, moved into the 90s during the afternoon. The Heat Index touched the century-mark in a few spots, just for good measure. Overnight, many of us won’t see the mercury dip below 70 with partly cloudy skies expected.
A weak cool front will move off to our east Wednesday morning. The front will drift across the ABC12 viewing area dry for the most part, but behind it, winds will shift in from the west-northwest. As a result, temperatures and humidity levels will drop back a little bit. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the 80s for the most part, with a only a few spots touching the 90-degree mark. Northerly winds will cause readings to drop back a bit further for Thursday.
South to southwesterly winds will make a return for Friday and Saturday. That will be enough to push high temperatures back up through the 80s and into the 90s in some areas. While dry weather will hold as we head into the weekend, I am expecting our next decent chance of rain to develop Saturday night, and hang around through Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, we should get back into some sunshine. We'll have a look at the entire weekend outlook on ABC12 News. - JR