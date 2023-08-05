Keep your umbrella handy the next couple of days

Saturday turned out to be a fantastic summer day.
However, wetter weather is on the way to end our weekend.
We'll see mostly clear skies overnight with comfortable lows in the upper 50s.
Rain moves in, especially during the afternoon hours, south to north.
The farther north you are, the later any rain arrives.
With more clouds and rain, temperatures will be held down to the low to mid 70s.
Showers linger into Monday morning, with drier weather later in the day.
Clouds will help keep afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will be a brighter day with highs back into the low 80s.
There's a chance of late day rain Wednesday that could last into Thursday morning.