...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Kevin/s Weather Forecast

After an isolated sprinkle or shower this morning, any spotty sunshine will give way to more clouds this afternoon.

It will be a windy day with a strong southwest flow and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

A few overnight showers are possible as we dip to around 40 degrees.

We start our weekend with a few morning showers and then a mix of sun & clouds.

We'll top out in the low 50s as a westerly wind will have some gusts up to 25 mph.

Our weekend ends with quiet weather, lots of clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Next week will be colder with showers both Monday & Tuesday.

A few wet snowflakes may mix in Tuesday morning with highs to start next week in the 40s.

Cooler than normal weather is a trend that could last through next weekend.

