Kevin/s Weather Forecast

After an isolated sprinkle or shower this morning, any spotty sunshine will give way to more clouds this afternoon.
It will be a windy day with a strong southwest flow and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.
A few overnight showers are possible as we dip to around 40 degrees.
We start our weekend with a few morning showers and then a mix of sun & clouds.
We'll top out in the low 50s as a westerly wind will have some gusts up to 25 mph.
Our weekend ends with quiet weather, lots of clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.
Next week will be colder with showers both Monday & Tuesday.
A few wet snowflakes may mix in Tuesday morning with highs to start next week in the 40s.
Cooler than normal weather is a trend that could last through next weekend.