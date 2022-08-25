Kevin/s Weather Forecast

A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon with highs around 80 degrees.
Tonight and overnight, look for some scattered showers or thunderstorms with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Friday brings a few morning showers with decreasing cloudiness the rest of the day as highs top out in the mid 70s due to a northerly breeze.
The weekend is looking fabulous for both the Crim & Ally Challenge.
We'll see lots of sunshine and dry weather.
Temperatures will surround 80 degrees on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.