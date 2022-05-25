 Skip to main content
Kevin's Weather Forecast

After a dry start to our Wednesday, rain has moved in this afternoon.

Some rain will carry into the evening hours.

A few thunderstorms are possible overnight into Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will even a drop a few degrees from the mid to upper 60s.

It will be mild and muggy with rising temperatures from the low to mid 60s.

Thursday brings scattered rain and thunderstorms with warmer weather in the mid 70s due to a southerly wind.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will hot and dry with lots of sunshine and temperatures approaching 90 by Memorial Day.

