Kevin's Weather Forecast

Hot & humid weather will be with us today with highs from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Warm & muggy conditions are expected overnight with lows in the low 70s.
Scattered thunderstorms develop late Sunday afternoon & evening with highs in the upper 80s.
Additional rain & thunderstorms are likely Monday with cooler mid to upper 70s.
Between Sunday & Monday, some parts of mid-Michigan could pick up another inch of rain.
Drier weather returns Tuesday and lasts for the rest of the week with less humid weather.
There will be plenty of sunshine and generally near normal temperatures from the upper 70s to low 80s.