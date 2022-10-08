Kevin's Weather Forecast

Morning clouds will give way to full sunshine this afternoon.
It will be a very windy day with temperatures in the mid 50s.
Overnight won't be as cold as Saturday morning with lows around 40.
Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.
The full "Hunter's Moon arrives at 4:54pm.
Behind a weak cold front, temperatures slide back a bit on Monday.
We'll see lots of sunshine with highs around 60.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs from the upper 60s to low 70s.
Showers are expected Wednesday with rain on Thursday, along with cooler weather back into the 50s.