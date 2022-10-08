 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the west
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Kevin's Weather Forecast

  • 0

Morning clouds will give way to full sunshine this afternoon.

It will be a very windy day with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Overnight won't be as cold as Saturday morning with lows around 40.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The full "Hunter's Moon arrives at 4:54pm.

Behind a weak cold front, temperatures slide back a bit on Monday.

We'll see lots of sunshine with highs around 60.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers are expected Wednesday with rain on Thursday, along with cooler weather back into the 50s.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you