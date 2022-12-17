Kevin's Weather Forecast

Look for plenty of clouds today with scattered snow showers or flurries.
Minor additional accumulations are possible.
Cloudy skies will dominate overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Some spotty snow showers or flurries are possible, especially early in the evening.
Afternoon highs return into the low 30s on Sunday with generally cloudy conditions and a few flurries.
Quiet weather holds for the start of next week with highs in the low to mid 30s through Wednesday.
An approaching storm system and colder weather could bring additional snow heading into the holiday weekend ahead of Christmas.