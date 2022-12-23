Kevin's Weather Forecast

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15
below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not
taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times today and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Kevin's Weather Forecast

  • 0

A potent winter storm will intensify this afternoon with high wind gusts at times over 50 mph.

Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings continue today for blowing snow, reduced visibilities and high wind gusts.

Most of mid-Michigan received rain last night, helping lower snow amounts.

The storm is also moving a bit faster to the northeast, stripping away any additional heavy snow.

Only a couple more inches of snow will fall, mainly due to the lake effect snow machine that will get cranked up, due to the relatively warmer water temperatures and lack of ice.

Wind chill values will fall to around -10 degrees as temperatures fall to around 12 degrees.

Additional power outages are likely as our wind picks up.

Travel is not recommended, nor is spending time outdoors due to the bitter cold.

Christmas Eve brings some additional minor accumulations of snow due to lake effect snow bands and a gusty west wind with some gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Wind chill values will stay below zero all day.

Look for afternoon highs on Christmas Day around 20 degrees.

Some peeks of sunshine are possible as well as a few flurries from time to time.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you