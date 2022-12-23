Kevin's Weather Forecast

A potent winter storm will intensify this afternoon with high wind gusts at times over 50 mph.
Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings continue today for blowing snow, reduced visibilities and high wind gusts.
Most of mid-Michigan received rain last night, helping lower snow amounts.
The storm is also moving a bit faster to the northeast, stripping away any additional heavy snow.
Only a couple more inches of snow will fall, mainly due to the lake effect snow machine that will get cranked up, due to the relatively warmer water temperatures and lack of ice.
Wind chill values will fall to around -10 degrees as temperatures fall to around 12 degrees.
Additional power outages are likely as our wind picks up.
Travel is not recommended, nor is spending time outdoors due to the bitter cold.
Christmas Eve brings some additional minor accumulations of snow due to lake effect snow bands and a gusty west wind with some gusts up to 40 mph at times.
Wind chill values will stay below zero all day.
Look for afternoon highs on Christmas Day around 20 degrees.
Some peeks of sunshine are possible as well as a few flurries from time to time.