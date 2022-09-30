Kevin's Weather Forecast

The last day of September will be sunny and pleasant.
Morning fog will burn off, letting the sun help propel temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.
We kick off October on Saturday with some high clouds south and east.
Northern parts of our viewing area will stay sunny.
A northeast wind will keep communities close to the water in the low to mid 60s.
Away from the water, lots of upper 60s.
Sunday will be another great fall day with lots of sunshine and highs from the upper 50s to low 60s.
Next week will be dry through Wednesday with seasonal to slightly above normal temperatures in the mid 60s to around 70.
A powerful cold front will give us our next chance for rain on Thursday with temperatures sliding back into the 50s.