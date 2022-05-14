Kevin's Weather Forecast

We've had a nice run of mid-summer heat this week.
And our weekend will be hot as well before cooler weather returns next week.
Look for scattered rain and thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front mid-afternoon into the evening hours. There is a marginal chance a couple storms could reach severe limits for 1" hail and high wind gusts to 60 mph.
Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s with cooler 70s lakefront.
Storms end tonight with partly cloudy conditions and low in the upper 50s.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.
There's a chance of a few showers later in the day.
Next week will see cooler air return.
A few showers are possible on Monday with highs around 70.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be even cooler with highs in the low 60s.
Additional showers are possible Wednesday.